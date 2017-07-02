Man assaulted overnight in critical condition

A man is in critical condition following an overnight assault.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Fleming Road in Flint around 1:15 a.m.

According to a City Of Flint Police Department spokesperson the man suffered multiple injuries

It is unclear at this time circumstances surrounding the assault.

The 49-year-old man was transported to Hurley Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

