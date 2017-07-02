Parents on high alert over holiday weekend. - WNEM TV 5

Parents on high alert over holiday weekend.

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo

With The 4th of July celebrations upon us, parents like Laura Hull are taking special precautions.

"I'm very protective of my children."  says Laura Hull

Since Independence Day is considered to be the deadliest weekend of the year. Hull is on high alert watching her three young kids. 

"When we get out of the the beach we all walk together and we stay together so that way I know where they are at. " said  says Laura Hull

The American Red Cross says on heavily celebrated holidays safety should come first. When dealing with fireworks they say to leave that to the professionals. They say to  stay at least 500 feet from the show. .  

The Red Cross is also reminding parents to reapply sunscreen often and make sure their kids are drinking plenty of water. 

"I make sure to tell my children to always have a buddy with them wherever they are going. Whether it is simply to the bathroom or if they are walking along the beach." says Kasie Johnston

As for Hull, she makes sure her kids don't swim in areas that could have a strong current. She says she always has her eyes on them all the time.

"I don't like my kids being away from me." says Laura Hull

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Saturday, July 1 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 20:08:07 GMT
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >

  • Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

  • Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:44:12 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.