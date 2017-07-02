Parents on high alert over holiday weekend.

With The 4th of July celebrations upon us, parents like Laura Hull are taking special precautions.

"I'm very protective of my children." says Laura Hull

Since Independence Day is considered to be the deadliest weekend of the year. Hull is on high alert watching her three young kids.

"When we get out of the the beach we all walk together and we stay together so that way I know where they are at. " said says Laura Hull

The American Red Cross says on heavily celebrated holidays safety should come first. When dealing with fireworks they say to leave that to the professionals. They say to stay at least 500 feet from the show. .

The Red Cross is also reminding parents to reapply sunscreen often and make sure their kids are drinking plenty of water.

"I make sure to tell my children to always have a buddy with them wherever they are going. Whether it is simply to the bathroom or if they are walking along the beach." says Kasie Johnston

As for Hull, she makes sure her kids don't swim in areas that could have a strong current. She says she always has her eyes on them all the time.

"I don't like my kids being away from me." says Laura Hull

