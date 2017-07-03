Motorcyclist in critical condition after head-on crash

A local motorcyclist is in critical condition following a head-on crash.

It happened about 10 p.m. Friday on Vanslyke Road near 12th Street in Flint.

Investigators said 35-year-old David Anthony Paige of Grand Blanc crashed with another vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 63-year-old Davison woman, was not hurt.

Investigators said speed may have played a role in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Groulx at 810-237-6811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

