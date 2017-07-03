Flooding causes muddy situation for some campers

While many Michiganders are celebrating Independence Day, some are still trying to recover from massive flooding that hit our area over a week ago.

"It was pretty rough on us, we had a lot of standing water, a lot of sites that were under and a lot of campers we had to get out and get out of the weather,” Brian Dunn said.

Dunn is the lead ranger at the Bay City State Park. He said this Fourth of July holiday is a little unusual due to all the recent flooding.

Dunn said they are still actively pumping water out of the park, but unfortunately half of the campsites had to go unused this weekend.

"Reservations are made six months in advance so a lot of people were really counting on coming out,” he said.

Some folks were still able to camp, but it wasn't as easy as they hoped it would be.

"When we got here we looked at our campsite and there was water lying there and when you have a trailer, it's not good,” Steven Lapham said.

Lapham and his family are from Iowa. They said they had no idea the flooding occurred until they were already here, so they had to make the best of it.

"I pulled in from the rear in order to get into our campsite and I had to get 4-wheel drive to get out of it because when you move your trailer it sinks down in the mud,” he said.

Lapham said it didn't stop him and his wife from enjoying the holiday weekend.

"We did have a good time. We hiked around to see the sites. We went out and they've got some nice trails out here,” Lapham said.

