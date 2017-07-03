Heroes rush into burning building, save senior citizens in Michigan

Two men in Michigan are being called heroes after running into a burning building and helping senior citizens get to safety.

"Me and my brother actually carried one lady down the stairs,” Kenneth Breaux said.

Breaux and his brother, Joseph Jones, may have saved a lot of lives after running into West Manor Senior Apartments in Pontiac as it burst into flames. They carried out seven senior citizens.

"We was at a family reunion and seen the building on fire and I said, ‘Hey man my step mother lives in that building,’” Jones said.

Jones said initially the two searched for his stepmother, Shirley Jones, but they couldn't locate her.

“When she didn't answer we went door-to-door trying to get all the people out that we could get,” Jones said.

With time running out and the fire spreading quickly, the brothers realized it was too dangerous to run back in a fourth time.

"I'd be surprised if everybody made it out,” Jones said.

As the time passed and family members desperately and frantically searched for their loved ones, there was finally a sigh of relief.

"Sounds like everybody got out. As far as I know everyone has been accounted for,” Batt. Chief Steve Bridger said.

With word everyone made it out safely, Pontiac City Councilman Kermit Williams said there is still a major crisis to deal with.

"Make sure the Red Cross, I know they're out here. And make sure they have a permanent place to stay, because that's the phase of this,” Williams said.

The two brothers downplay what they did was heroic and said all they can think about is where the displaced residents will sleep.

“There's going to be a lot of homeless people out here tonight. For this to happen on a holiday weekend, it's just sad,” Breaux said.

