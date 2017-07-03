4 kids found with mom's body inside Michigan home

Police found four young children inside a Detroit home alone Thursday night, along with the body of their mother.

Neighbors said the mother was in her mid-20s and moved to the home about a month ago.

"I mean, I feel real sorry for the kids because they didn't have a chance,” said Michael Brown, a neighbor to the family.

"Everybody out here wish that they had a chance to do something about it before it came to that,” said Charles Jenkins, another neighbor.

A neighbor became suspicious after seeing the oldest child outside looking for help.

The neighbor discovered the body on the bed and called police.

Police said the children are with a family member.

There is no word on a possible suspect, yet, but a neighbor told police one of the children named his father as the attacker.

