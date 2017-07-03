Family of Michigan teen killed in Times Square crash to sue city

A father is mourning the death of his late daughter just one week away from her birthday.

Alyssa Elsman of Portage died last May when a man drove into a crowd of people in Time Square.

Her father, Tom Elsman, said he believes the crash could have been prevented, which is why he said he and the families of other victims are suing the city of New York.

"I don't want another family to ever go through what my ex-wife, my son, daughter, my whole family and the other 22 families. It could've been stopped," Tom Elsman said.

Alyssa would have been 19-years-old next week.

Richard Rojas has been arrested and charged with murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. Rojas, 26, of the Bronx, tested positive for PCP and told police that God made him do it, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The suspect, who suffered from "psychological issues," told police he expected officers to shoot him.

