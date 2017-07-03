Some quiet weather... finally!

After what seems like forever, we're finally waving goodbye to the unsettled weather that has been hanging out in Mid-Michigan recently. We're finally going to put a few completely dry days together in the TV5 viewing area and overall, this week is looking great as well!

Today & Tonight

Skies are clear in Mid-Michigan this morning and with high pressure sliding in behind a cold front, we'll stay that way through today. Sunshine should be generous over the area today making any outdoor plans A-okay!

Temperatures are a mixed bag of 40s, 50s, and 60s this morning, but we'll all be comfortably in the 70s away from the lakeshore for our afternoon highs. The shoreline areas and Thumb will be a bit cooler with north northeasterly winds. Those winds should remain on the lighter side.

Beyond a few fair weather clouds, we'll keep the beautiful weather going into the evening hours too with cloud cover fading as the night goes on. With those conditions, it's a perfect night for any of the firework shows going on in the area tonight.

We'll gradually see temperatures fall into the 50s overnight, with a few 40s in our cooler spots.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Expect more of the same Tuesday as high pressure stays in control of our weather story.

We'll start the day with clear skies and cool, but comfortable temperatures and with no shortage of sunshine we'll warm up fast into the 70s by lunchtime and highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 tomorrow afternoon.

The only difference between Wednesday and the start of the week will be the increased cloud cover that will be pushing into the region. We'll likely see some sun to start the day, but clouds become more numerous by the evening hours.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Wednesday and the humidity will come up a bit, but it doesn't look overly oppressive. As it stands right now, rain chances should hold off until the early morning hours of Thursday at the earliest.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.