Some quiet weather... finally!

A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >
It's two points higher than German-born theoretical physicist Einstein and well-known cosmologist Hawking.More >
It's two points higher than German-born theoretical physicist Einstein and well-known cosmologist Hawking.More >
A local motorcyclist is in critical condition following a head-on crash.More >
A local motorcyclist is in critical condition following a head-on crash.More >
A U.S. Navy destroyer in the South China Sea sailed near a tiny island disputed by three Asian governments as part of an operation affirming the right to passage, a U.S. defense official said Sunday.More >
A U.S. Navy destroyer in the South China Sea sailed near a tiny island disputed by three Asian governments as part of an operation affirming the right to passage, a U.S. defense official said Sunday.More >
A Colorado man who mistook his adult son for an intruder told deputies he shot and killed him.More >
A Colorado man who mistook his adult son for an intruder told deputies he shot and killed him.More >
Police ask for your help to identify a man involved in a local beating.More >
Police ask for your help to identify a man involved in a local beating.More >
Police have identified a woman after her body was found in a local river.More >
Police have identified a woman after her body was found in a local river.More >