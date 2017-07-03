The sun will be flying high on the Fourth of July

Our patience is about to pay off big in the form of sunshine for the Fourth of July. Dry weather from today will not only carryover into tomorrow, but into Wednesday as well. This means that any outdoor activities for the Fourth of July are a go.

Fireworks this Evening

No issues whatsoever if you're headed to fireworks displays in Frankenmuth, Caseville, Houghton Lake, Mio, and Harrison tonight. Skies across all of Mid-Michigan will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight

If you're spending the night outside camping tonight, you're going to enjoy some very comfortable sleeping weather. We'll see mostly clear skies overnight with lows dipping into the mid 50s. Winds will be calm as well.

Fourth of July

You won't be able to ask for a better Fourth of July. Sunshine will be present all day with no rain in sight. So if you're headed out to any parades or just want to get outside and enjoy the weather, you'll be very pleased. Just make sure to put on sunscreen and re-apply it often to keep from getting burnt. Highs will be right around 80 degrees with winds out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Fireworks on the Fourth

Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s and upper 60s by the time dusk rolls around and that means comfortable weather if you're heading outside to watch fireworks in Flint, Saginaw, Midland, Holly, Fenton, or even a Fireworks display closer to home. If you'd rather stay indoors tomorrow you can still see the fireworks as TV-5 will be streaming local fireworks shows at 10 PM.

Wednesday

If you're lucky enough to have Wednesday off as well, the fun might as well continue outside. It will be another beautiful day across Mid-Michigan. We will see increasing clouds in the afternoon, but we won't be seeing any rain. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

As it stands right now, rain chances should hold off until the early morning hours of Thursday at the earliest. Find your full 7-day forecast here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.