Agencies come together to aid flood victims

Agencies come together to aid flood victims

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
By Ashlyn Hill
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Midland County officials are looking at $13 million in damages to bridges and roads alone after massive flooding hit our area over a week ago.

Officials want families to know, though, there is plenty of help for those who are still struggling with damages to their homes.

“Resources are available, help is here,” Ann Fillmore said.

Fillmore is the executive director of United Way of Midland County. She said she’s seen first-hand the damage Mother Nature has caused in the region.

The damage is why several agencies in Midland County are coming together to offer disaster relief assistance to those who have been impacted by the recent flooding.

"We have the Red Cross here today, so if people need clean up kits or water they can come here. They have things like buckets and mops and bleach and they'll tell you how to clean and how to take care of mold and mildew and things that may be coming,” Fillmore said.

Fillmore said the response from the community couldn't be more positive. She said it's wonderful to see people pull together through tough times.

"We have cases of water donated by Meijer. We are so appreciative of the outpouring of the support. We have food donations so people can leave with food to help them also so our community has been wonderful,” Fillmore said.

A disaster relief fund has also been set up to further assist those in need.

"If people want to donate to that they can go to the Midland Community Foundation or United Way of Midland County. Go online and make a donation that way too,” Fillmore said.

If you were affected by flooding, you could be eligible for up to $1,500 in home repair help from the state.

To see if you qualify, click here.

