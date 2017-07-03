Teen wins $1 million from scratch off lottery game

What would you do with a million dollars? A New York teen is now asking himself that question.

"I thought it was a dream I didn't think it was real,” Anthony Lavarone said.

Lavarone is the luckiest teen in town.

The 19-year-old came to the Stewart’s Shop in Ballston Spa for a quick trip. While he filled his tires with air, he sent a friend inside to pick up his favorite scratch off lotto game.

It was not until he went home that night to play the crossword that he realized he had won big money.

"At first I thought I got the 10, then I thought maybe I only got the nine and I made a mistake. But then my father went over to the Stewart's and checked it for me and it said big winner,” Lavarone said.

Lavarone is a landscaper and said he plans to invest most of this cash in his startup company. Like many teenagers, Lavarone still wants a hot new ride.

"I'll probably just go and buy a new truck. That'll be my fun thing,” he said.

The teen’s win inspired other customers to play the game, but one manager said he has never seen a win like this one.

"I've been in many stores and this is the biggest jackpot I've ever seen go out of one of my stores,” Darrell Rockwell said.

The store manager said a lot of people came in to buy a scratch off of their own.

