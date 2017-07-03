USDA: Summer temps increase risk for food poisoning

Many families will fire up the grills as they continue to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. However, health experts say warmer temperatures may mean increased risk for food poisoning.

Harmful bacteria can multiple at an alarming rate in the summer heat, so to stay safe, the U.S. Department of Agriculture advises families to follow a few simple rules.

Clean your hands before touching anything someone will eat

Keep all raw foods separate from cooked ones

Make sure everything is cooked to a safe internal temperature using a food thermometer

“You actually can't tell by looking at it if it's reached a safe internal temperature, and that magic number is really the only way to be sure that you've killed any bacteria that might be present,” said Chris Bernstein with USDA.

The USDA also said anything perishable should not sit out at room temperature for more than two hours.

Also, never rely on a food odors to determine if it’s still safe to eat.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.