New editions of Michigan duck stamp and prints released

The Michigan Duck Hunters Association and the state Department of Natural Resources are introducing the 2017 collector's edition Michigan duck stamp and prints.

The Michigan Waterfowl Stamp Program was established in 1976 and has become popular with hunters, conservationists and collectors around the nation.

Proceeds from the stamp sales are used for projects that help conserve wetlands and other waterfowl habitat.

This year's duck stamp features a pair of northern shovelers, painted by wildlife artist Guy Crittenden of Richmond, Virginia.

People interested in buying limited-edition prints and collector's edition stamps can learn more here.

