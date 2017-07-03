Patchy fog reducing visibility in some counties

Patchy fog is reducing visibility in some Mid-Michigan counties Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued special weather statements for Sanilac County, Tuscola County and Huron County warning drivers to use caution in their morning commute.

The NWS said patchy, dense fog will reduce visibilities to near zero at times. Rapid fluctuations of visibility will also occur.

Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down. Allow yourself extra time during your commute.

