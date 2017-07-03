TV5's Sara Simnitch shares her toddler's scary seizure episode

A scary situation has one of our TV5 moms reaching out to the community to share her experience.

TV5's Sara Simnitch and her 18-month-old son, Finn, visited Sea Life Aquarium in Auburn Hills on Sunday. Sara said they had been inside for roughly five minutes when she knew something was wrong.

“When I situated him upon my hip, his eyes were wide and his mouth seemingly stuck open. I figured he was just so mesmerized by the colorful lighting and music, that he wasn't focused on what I had to say. It was then that his head flopped down on my shoulder and his arms curled up,” Sara wrote.

Sara tried to rouse Finn by ticking him, but his expression remained glazed over and distant. As she walked away from the crowd of visitors, his both fell limp.

That’s when she he put him back in his stroller to get a closer look at him.

“It was then that his eyes rolled back & he started to tremble -- non-responsive to anything I was saying or doing to garner his attention. My first reaction was to panic,” Sara said. “But that's precisely why I knew not to.”

After more attempts to alert Finn, Sara called 911.

“I nestled the phone between my chin and shoulder so I could stay on the line, held Finn's 30+ lbs. of dead weight and pushed the empty stroller with my one semi-free hand, through two sets of heavy double doors,” Sara wrote.

As she made it to the parking lot entrance, two security guards rushed over to stay with her until EMS arrived.

Dispatch told Sara to lay Finn on his back. She was told to put her ear next to his mouth and say “now” every time she could hear him breathe.

A woman, who said she was an ER nurse, approached Sara and offered to help.

“She took over the call and told the dispatcher ‘His color looks fine and the capillaries in his fingertips are seemingly normal,’” Sara wrote.

Sara said after what felt like an eternity, but was more like 15 minutes, an ambulance arrived. After a host of questions, the paramedics hooked Finn up to the stretcher and took his temperature.

It was only 100.7, but he felt much hotter.

“As we pulled out, the one paramedic left in the back with me, said ‘I have a 10-month-old at home. I know how scary this is,’” Sara wrote.

It wasn’t until they were on their way to the hospital that Finn finally started crying.

“Every few minutes, his eyes would close and his head would drop and the paramedic and I would tickle his feet to make him come to,” Sara wrote.

Once at the hospital, the paramedic asked if he could carry Finn inside.

“We no more than got to the bottom step of the rig and Finn got sick -- losing all of his lunch onto the pavement below...AND on to the paramedic,” Sara wrote.

The paramedic told Sara not to worry, he was used to it.

Once in the emergency room, the doctor found Finn had suffered a febrile seizure, which results from a sudden jump in body temperature.

“I initially thought he was having a seizure, but strayed from that idea because he's never had one before...so, why now?” Sara wrote.

The doctor said Finn had a stomach virus that caused his temperature to spike so quickly.

“I knelt next to his hospital bed and burst into tears,” Sara wrote. “I think the adrenaline kept me from crying until now.”

Finn is at home now, but still isn’t feeling well and just wants to rest.

After posting her experience on social media, Sara said she has received an outpouring of support, comments and love from other parents who have gone through the same thing with their children.

"I'm so glad he is ok, my daughter had one around the age of 13 months! Came out of blue, so so scary! Did the same thing! Went to hospital! Everything turned out good! Prayers to you," one viewer commented.

