Man shot outside Saginaw party store

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot outside a party store.

It happened about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, July 2 near the Econo King Party Store on S. Michigan Avenue in Saginaw.

Investigators said the male victim was shot in the parking lot of the party store and then ran inside the building. A canine unit was called to track the suspect but came back with no results, police said.

Officials said the suspect may have fled the area on foot and then hopped in a car.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

