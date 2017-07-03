Michigan veteran collects honks, smiles for patriotism

His name is Colin Campbell, but many Lansing-area residents know him as “Flag Man.”

Campbell walks the streets of Haslett every day with an American Flag in hand and a dog by his side. He’s been doing it for 30 years.

“I wanted to see if somebody would honk at somebody they didn’t know,” Campbell said.

After serving as an infantry man in the Vietnam War, Campbell moved home to Haslett where he worked for General Motors and took up a love for running.

One day, he wanted to see if he could make others feel that happiness too.

“Let’s say somebody was at work and they had a bad day. If they saw me smiling, it seemed, on Facebook, they put it on there that it made their day better,” Campbell said.

Campbells loyal followers created a Facebook page in his honor. The page has more than 8,000 likes.

Campbell said once he realized how many people were taking notice, he started counting how many waves he could get each day.

“Two years ago or three, I had 267,000 in one year,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the purpose of this mission isn’t about him, the flag, or his dog - it’s about the smiles he can bring to people’s faces.

“I just wish everyone around the world a safe Fourth of July and thank you for your service,” Campbell said.

