Trump panel hasn’t asked for Michigan voter data, yet

A request for detailed information about every voter in the U.S. from President Donald Trump's voting commission is getting a rocky reception in the states.

According to the Detroit News, Secretary Ruth Johnson’s office said it will review the request when they receive it and will provide any public information.

However, some of the nation's most populous states, including California and New York, are refusing to comply. Even some conservative states that voted for Trump, such as Texas, say they can provide only partial responses based on what is legally allowed under state law.

Given the mishmash of information Trump's commission will receive, it's unclear how useful it will be or what the commission will do with it.

Trump established the commission to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, but Democrats have blasted it as a biased panel that is merely looking for ways to suppress the vote.

