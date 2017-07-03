Burton police officer resigns amid criminal investigation

We're hoping to learn more about an ongoing criminal investigation against a former Mid-Michigan police officer.

Officer Shawn Duncanson resigned shortly after learning about the investigation.

He was most recently a road supervisor and patrol sergeant for the city of Burton.

Officials are not saying much about the allegations, only that they are aware of potential misconduct by one of their employees.

The case is now in the hands of the Genesee County prosecutor.

