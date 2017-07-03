Man hurt after hitting deer with ORV

Authorities say a man was hurt after hitting a deer with his off-road vehicle.

It happened on Monday, July 3 just after midnight on West Rosebush Road, east of North Johnson Road in Nottawa Township.

Investigators said 56-year-old Mark Starkey of Denver Township was driving his 2016 Honda Rancher when he hit a deer in the roadway. Starkey was thrown from the ORV when it rolled.

Police said he was able to make his way to a nearby home and ask for help.

He was taken to the hospital with a possible fractured back and scrapes.

