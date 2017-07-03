Man hurt after hitting deer with ORV - WNEM TV 5

Man hurt after hitting deer with ORV

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Ambulance Ambulance
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a man was hurt after hitting a deer with his off-road vehicle. 

It happened on Monday, July 3 just after midnight on West Rosebush Road, east of North Johnson Road in Nottawa Township. 

Investigators said 56-year-old Mark Starkey of Denver Township was driving his 2016 Honda Rancher when he hit a deer in the roadway. Starkey was thrown from the ORV when it rolled. 

Police said he was able to make his way to a nearby home and ask for help. 

He was taken to the hospital with a possible fractured back and scrapes. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.