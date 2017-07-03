Michigan: No personal data will be given to Trump commission

Michigan's secretary of state says she will comply with some requests for voter information from President Donald Trump's voting commission, but personal data won't be released.

Ruth Johnson posted a response on Facebook on Monday, five days after the commission said it was asking states for information, including partial Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

Birth years are fair game, but Johnson says Michigan law puts a shield on Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers. She says some basic voter information has been public for decades, including registrations and election participation history.

Trump's national commission was formed to investigate allegations of U.S. election fraud. Michigan found that at least 31 people voted twice last fall, although their names haven't been released.

