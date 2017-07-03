West Nile virus found in Bay County crows

Two crows in Bay County have been tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Bay County Mosquito Control.

The crows were found in Monitor Township.

“Since 2002, when WNV was at its peak, positive birds and mosquitoes have been detected nearly every year in Bay County,” said Rebecca Brandt, Bay County Mosquito Control Manager.

If you see a dead crow or blue jay you should report it to mosquito control at 989-894-4555. The birds should be dead less than 24 hours when reporting it to mosquito control.

So far this year there have not been any human cases of West Nile virus reported in the state, mosquito control said.

Mosquitoes pick up the virus by feeding on infected birds and transmit them to humans by biting them.

To decrease your risk of getting infected, mosquito control released these recommendations to follow:

Eliminate sources of standing water on property (i.e., wading pools, old tires, buckets, containers) by dumping water where possible to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching or larvae from developing into biting adults.

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

When possible, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks when outdoors and apply insect repellent according to label instructions. Consult a physician or visit the CDC website (www.cdc.gov) before applying repellents to infants.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

