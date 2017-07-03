Police search for missing 2-year-old boy

Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 2-year-old boy.

Jayden Harris was last seen in the area of 1875 Michigan Ave. Apt. A-2 in Marysville.

He is 35" and about 30 pounds. He is believed to still be in diapers, police said.

Police believe he is in a white two-door 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with license plate number ADA-585.

He was last seen with his parents Scott Harris and Crystal Harris.

Child Protective Services is attempting to remove Jayden from the home with a court order, police said, adding the parents were aware.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call 911 or the Marysville Police Department at 810-364-6300.

Police have not released a photo of Jayden.

