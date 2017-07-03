Veterans help flood victims clean up

As flood recovery continues across Mid-Michigan, locals can expect a visit by the federal government this week as FEMA comes to survey the damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit the hardest hit areas this week in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties. All of them have been declared disaster zones.

Even though federal assistance could be on the way, the need for help is immediate for the families and business owners impacted by the floods.

A team of local veterans are answering the call of duty once again by offering time and energy to help restore a sense of normalcy in Mid-Michigan.

Soggy insulation is being removed piece by piece from the Alpine Mobile Home Village.

That part of Midland was just one of many locations throughout Mid-Michigan still trying to dry out after the historic flooding hit the region.

"It's amazing just to come out and help," said Brian Bartman, with Team Rubicon - a disaster response veterans service organization.

The group has been in town for a few days helping to clear homes of flood soaked debris at no cost. It's in an effort to prevent mold from spreading.

"We're going to pull the old insulation down and at least make it so they can re-insulate it," Bartman said.

One of the volunteers is David Petersen. Despite the tough conditions, he said there's no place he'd rather be this holiday week.

"I just want to be part of that program of giving back to the community because the community has given so much to us," Petersen said.

Jason Swartzmiller, homeowner, said he appreciates everything Team Rubicon is doing for him.

"Just kind of hoping to get back to normal the rest of the way. Just get everything straightened up," Swartzmiller said.

Getting back to normal is a goal for a lot of Mid-Michigan residents.

It's an objective Bartman plans to help them meet. He gave up his Fourth of July holiday to make things a little easier for Mid-Michigan residents.

"The satisfaction you get from doing this is worth more than a can of beer and a hot dog," Bartman said.

If you're a flood victim that needs help cleaning up your mess, you should call 211.

