Calming your pets during fireworks

As thousands of families enjoy fireworks displays for the Fourth of July, several pets get stressed out.

Many animals find the loud booms terrifying and finding something to calm them down can be challenging.

Many pet owners in Mid-Michigan swear by a piece of clothing that helps your dogs feel safe.

"Miracle cure. It was the best thing we could have bought for him. It was worth the $41 actually," said Nickie Cowell, dog owner.

Cowell said her dog BJ used to shake uncontrollably and hide from anything loud like rain and fireworks. That was until she found her saving grace - a thunder jacket.

After trying everything, she bought it in hopes of saving her dog from the extra stress the Fourth of July fireworks usually brings him. She was surprised by the results.

Whether it's pills or a thunder shirt, pet owners are getting creative to keep their pets calm and safe.

Calming medicine and jackets have been flying off the shelves of pet supply stores in Mid-Michigan.

"It's kind of like the same concept for snuggling a baby. When you swaddle a baby and snug them real tight, they feel safer. The thunder shirts work the same way. They just snuggle them all in and make them feel safe," said Rhonda McGraw, manager at Flint's PetSmart.

Cowell said she has seen a huge difference in BJ since using the thunder jacket. She hopes other pet parents can find the same relief she did.

"He no longer hides and we just literally bought it a week ago. So we just say to him 'get your thunder shirt.' And we put it on him and he doesn't actually hide anymore. He just lays down like a normal dog," Cowell said.

