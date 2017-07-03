Flood victims cope with damage left behind

Independence Day celebrations have a somber tone for some this year as many still have a lot of work to do to recover from the flooding.

Janet Lumbert is still trying to comprehend what historic flood waters have left behind.

"Everybody has so much work," Lumbert said.

The floods put a damper on holiday plans for most residents of the Alpine Mobile Home Village in Midland.

However, one resident said it wasn't going to spoil his holiday.

"We're still going to celebrate it. Still enjoying it. We're not letting this beat us up," said Samuel Sarles, resident.

Sarles said the Fourth of July is about independence. So he is working to make his place a home again.

"Just keep plugging along and being the Americans we are," Sarles said.

Americans also have a strong sense of community. It was on display at Marvin Hoover's house. All he could do was wipe away tears as he got some much needed help.

The group from Christian Aid Ministries spent the day clearing molded insulation from the underbelly of Hoover's home.

"It's just a blessing you know. It's a blessing," Hoover said.

Residents like Lumbert wish they could spend Independence Day relaxing instead of removing debris.

"I would rather have a better time," she said.

Volunteer groups said they will be in the area for one to two weeks helping repair the damage.

