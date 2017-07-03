Man injured in motorcycle crash

A 34-year-old Harrison man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. on E. Stockwell Road at Bass Lake Avenue in Clare County's Hayes Township.

Jaycob Walters, 18, was driving a Ford Explorer when he failed to see a motorcycle traveling north on Bass Lake Avenue, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.

Walters continued through the intersection into the path of the motorcycle driven by Duane Walt. Walt, 34, struck the side of the Explorer.

Walt received multiple injuries and was flown to a downstate hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said. His condition is unclear.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, investigators said.

Walters was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

