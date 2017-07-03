Celebrating our independence with gorgeous weather

It took a bit to get here, but it's showing up at exactly the right time. Following the near-record flooding that occurred just 10 short days ago, scattered showers and thunderstorms have been at least a small factor in our weather every day. That is, until today.

Tonight

A strong high pressure system situated over Lake Superior has already begun to make its presence known here in Mid-Michigan, pushing scattered shower and thunderstorm activity farther south into Ohio and Indiana. Monday's comfortable tranquility will continue into tonight under mainly clear skies.

Go ahead and open the windows too! Lows settling into the mid 50s will make for some great sleeping weather, but you may want to at least turn a fan on to the low setting. Overnight winds will be nearly nonexistent, so the fresh air may need some additional coaxing into the house.

Independence Day

However you are planning on celebrating America's 241st birthday, make sure to incorporate something outside! The high over Lake Superior will relocate to Lake Huron for the holiday, generating another beauty of a day. We're looking at nothing but sunshine, pleasantly warm temperatures, and comfortable levels of humidity.

You name it on Tuesday, the weather couldn't be better for it! Whether you're attending one of our many local parades, hitting the beach or pool, firing up the grill, or heading out for the fireworks, you can ditch the umbrella and break out the sunglasses! It will be a great day to get the boat out on Saginaw Bay as well! On a more serious note, don't forget to apply some sunscreen before heading out, as clouds are going to be scarce!

Expect mostly sunny skies, and high in the upper 70s to around 80. That's a couple of degrees below the average of 82, but we'll take it! See the included graphics for your local fireworks forecast!

Wednesday & Beyond

High pressure will begin to move away to our east on Wednesday, but not before providing us with one more gorgeous day. Much of the day will be dominated by sunshine, but clouds will begin to increase later in the afternoon as our next storm system begins its approach. The movement of the high will trigger a southwesterly flow of wind into the region, dialing both mercury and humidity up a bit. Midweek highs should easily top the low 80s.

Our next chance for showers and storms will roll in on Thursday as the next storm system emerges from the Rockies and begins to enshroud the northern Plains and Great Lakes. A warm front charging ahead will duke it out with the departing high, fighting to push its way across the state. This will result in a partly to mostly cloudy sky, and the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low 80s for many of us, with humidity continuing to climb as the front passes through.

While the advancing storm system will ultimately win out, the sluggish departure of our current high will impede its progress enough to keep the threat of storms in the mix for Friday. Like Thursday we'll see another round of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms possible. Friday's chances for wet weather look to be more confined to the morning and early afternoon, setting us up for a nice ending to the week. Highs Friday will clock in right around 80.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.