Continuing our independence from rain

The weather we needed, exactly when we needed it. Everything from parades, to barbecues, and trips to the beach was treated to perfect Summer weather on Independence Day. There's still plenty of holiday to enjoy, though! Will the weather continue to cooperate?

Tonight

As we draw Independence Day to a close, we'll watch the skies light up all over Mid-Michigan with fireworks! Wherever you plan on taking in the displays, the common denominator for all of them will be gorgeous weather.

Any fair-weather clouds that boiled up during Tuesday afternoon will quickly thin out, leaving crystal clear skies in place this evening and tonight. With the clearing, lack of humidity, and little winds, temperatures will be free to take a cool dip again to the low and middle 50s for many of us. Keep the A/C off, open the windows, and enjoy some great sleeping weather!

Wednesday

High pressure will start to slip away to our east on Wednesday, but fortunately it will be taking its time. That means another round of mostly sunny skies is coming our way for the middle of the week. We'll even keep the comfortably warm air around too, with highs on track for the low 80s and low humidity. Whether you're continuing your vacation or headed back to the daily grind, the weather will not present us with any problems!

Thursday & Beyond

We've even seen some improvement in the forecast for Thursday! Though high pressure will be situated over New England, its influence will continue to be felt here for much of the day. A storm system hovering over the northern Plains will inch its way closer to us, but the lingering effects of the high will slow down its progress into the region.

Much of Thursday will be dominated by sunshine, but some scattered clouds will begin to roll in late in the afternoon. A warm front attempting to cross into Michigan will be completely worn away, though we'll still feel some of its effects in the form of increasing temps and humidity. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s, with returning storms now likely to hold off until evening at the earliest.

The advancing storm system will ultimately win out on Thursday night into Friday with the arrival of a cold front. Scattered showers and storms may make for a slick morning commute, continuing through about midday. From there, we'll see some sun return during the afternoon as the front passes east of the region. Highs will be held closer to 80 degrees as a slightly cooler air mass begins to filter in behind the front.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.