North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile

Four children, ranging in age from 8 months to 5 years old, were found inside a vacant home with their mother's body.More >
Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died.More >
Authorities say a woman has died after jumping into a western Michigan lake to help her husband following a collision between a boat and a personal watercraft.More >
Police have identified a woman after her body was found in a local river.More >
Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 2-year-old boy.More >
A 34-year-old Harrison man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.More >
The fate of Charlie Gard, a terminally ill infant, has come to the attention of two of the most powerful people on the planet: Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump.More >
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >
A scary situation has one of our TV5 moms reaching out to the community to share her experience.More >
As summer heat descends, replacing balmy spring breezes, ticks are becoming active in many regions of the United States. In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures.More >
