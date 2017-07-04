Just about perfect for 4th of July

After a pretty long wait, we were finally able to guarantee a dry day in Mid-Michigan yesterday. With plenty of sun and comfortable temps, it was hard to argue with Mother Nature. As far as today goes, it's basically a copy and paste forecast and we're totally okay with that!

Today & Tonight

Skies are clear this morning and with the company of high pressure once again today, we'll keep that going all the way through the 4th of July. We're only expecting a few fair weather clouds in the deep ocean of baby blue skies this afternoon.

Temperatures are pleasant out the door this morning in the 50s for most and with generous sunshine, expect afternoon highs well into the 70s this afternoon if not reaching 80 degrees. Easterly winds will keep the lakeshore areas just a bit cooler again today.

Any clouds diminish this evening, leading to a clear night for all of the fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan. Temperatures early this evening will remain in the 70s, gradually falling into the 60s late this evening, eventually followed by 50s for overnight lows.

Check out where the fireworks are happening in Mid-Michigan and your First Warn 5 Marine Forecast today!

