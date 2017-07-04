Missing, endangered child alert - WNEM TV 5

Missing, endangered child alert

MARYSVILLE, MI (WNEM) -

Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered -Missing Child advisory for 2 year old Jayden Harris. The little boy was last in Marysville. That's in St. Clair County.

Jayden is described as Caucasian, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds. No photo of the child is available.

He was last seen with parents, Scott and Crystal Harris. Child and Protective Services has a court order to remove Jayden from their custody.

Police say they are driving a white, 2 door 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Michigan license plate # ADA 585.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Marysville Police at 810 364 6300

