Car sales slide again

DETROIT (AP) -

U.S. auto sales slipped 3 percent in June. It's the sixth straight month of declines from last year's record setting numbers.

Despite the bad news, industry analysts say there is no reason for panic in showrooms.

Experts say that many of the people who put off car shopping during the Great Recession have bought new vehicles recently, contributing to the downturn.

