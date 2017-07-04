Mackinac Bridge displays American flag for Independence Day

A giant American flag is being flown from the Mackinac Bridge in observance of Independence Day.

The flag is 30 feet by 60 feet and on display from the bridge's south tower.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority purchased the flag last year.

"The Authority is proud to honor the flag in this way, and we're so pleased so many people shared in the experience," said MBA Executive Secretary Bob Sweeney. "Weather at the Straits is unpredictable, but we look forward to future displays that can be enjoyed in person or through social media."

The MBA plans to display the flag on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veteran's Day - weather permitting.

