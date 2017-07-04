Special guest makes appearance at Fenton's Independence Day parade

All across the country Americans are celebrating their independence with cookouts, parades and spending time with loved ones.

One such gathering took place in the community of Fenton on Tuesday.

Ramiro and Peggy Villarreal met at Fenton's Independence Day parade in 1954.

"I was a majorette and that was my last, actually one of my last appearances," Peggy Villarreal said.

They married the following year and have been coming to the celebration ever since.

The Villarreals joined hundreds who snagged a prime spot on three miles of parade route.

It is one of the longest parades in Mid-Michigan and once it's over the party doesn't stop.

Fenton's Independence Day parade was particularly special this year for more than just the Villarreals. There was a special focus on first responders.

"It's not luck. It's definitely being blessed," Bishop airport Lt. Jeff Neville said.

Neville is the second in command at Flint's Bishop International Airport. He made a special appearance at the parade, pulling a float that honored fallen officers.

"It's unbelievable the support I've received from people from all parts of the country," Neville said.

He was attacked at the airport a few weeks ago and is recovering from stab wounds to his neck. It was Neville's first appearance since the attack.

He is just grateful to be alive this holiday.

"I'm excited to be here period. But I'm very excited to be here on Earth period," Neville said.

He is already talking about going back to work once he is cleared to do so by his doctors. He joked about how well he has been taken care of by loved ones.

"You know, I'm not even going to be able to fit into my uniforms when I go back to work," Neville said.

