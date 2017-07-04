Community raises flag to celebrate Independence Day

Mid-Michigan families celebrated Independence Day by raising the stars and stripes.

"I love to see the flag dancing in the wind. It makes me so proud," said Santa Craig, Saginaw resident.

Craig was one of many who congregated on the Court Street Bridge to honor America on Tuesday.

"I'm Mexican and I still have both Mexican and American flag, but to have this flag to be my flag, it makes me very proud," Craig said.

Donald Laufer, Vietnam veteran, said there is nothing like seeing the community come together to celebrate the country and the people who fought for it.

"I mean, I've been up here for years and this bridge has been full and it's nice to see all the people like, interviewed with his shirt on and the other one that all have their stuff on," Laufer said.

For three years the flag raising ceremony has been carried out on the Court Street Bridge to illustrate bridging the gap in Saginaw and encouraging neighbors to become closer.

Jim Conger, Saginaw resident, said the holidays are the perfect time to contribute.

"If you're home and you're in town and you're not up north at the cabin, do things that help support your community," Conger said.

Craig said the flag represents so much positivity, but most importantly it symbolizes something that she said is very important to her.

"It's freedom, something a lot of people don't have and we do have it," Craig said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.