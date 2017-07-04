Township celebrates history with Independence Day parade

One Mid-Michigan township didn't just celebrate America on Tuesday, but it also celebrated a milestone of its own.

The streets of Birch Run were filled with floats, marching bands and people decked out in red, white and blue attire.

"I'm proud of this country. I'm proud of the people. I'm proud of the heritage that we have," said Tom Magnus, Vietnam veteran.

Magnus said he was honored to walk in the Birch Run parade. He said he doesn't take the birth of his nation for granted.

"The freedoms we enjoy today, I am just happy to be able to celebrate it," Magnus said.

As Magnus walked with his Birch Run VFW float, hundreds of patriotic neighbors lined Main Street.

Along with celebrating Independence Day, many people in the parade are celebrating some other big milestones.

"It's a great honor to be the grand marshal," said Harold Frye.

Frye, 92, is Taymouth Township's oldest resident.

"I enjoy every part of it," he said.

Right behind Frye was Larry Prueter. He said he was throwing a parade birthday part for his township.

"In honor of Taymouth Township, 175th anniversary. 1842 to 2017," Prueter said.

Prueter dove deep into Taymouth Township's history. He said people enjoying the parade are also commemorating their roots.

Magnus said as America blows out the candles for its 241st birthday, he is happy to be a part of it.

"As the flag goes by the stand and salute the flag. That really means a lot to us," Magnus said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.