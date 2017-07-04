Midland forced to move fireworks location due to flooding

Even though a number of communities are still recovering from the flooding that left much of Mid-Michigan under water, it's not stopping them from enjoying a Fourth of July celebration.

The Midland fireworks are normally held at Chippewassee Park, but due to flooding it has been moved near Dow Diamond.

"We're going to put a smile back on their face after all the flooding and losses they've had," said Aaron Anderson, with Wolverine Fireworks.

Anderson is in charge of setting up the fireworks display in Midland.

Midland is just one part of Mid-Michigan still cleaning up after last month's historic flood, but Anderson said he would like to provide a much needed distraction for some water logged residents in the area.

"It means a lot to me to make them happy again and get their lives back on track," Anderson said.

The same goes for Jennifer Campau. She said the group is checking every detail to provide great entertainment.

"We've definitely been working extra hours trying to keep everything covered, keep everything from getting ruined from the rain and flooding. So we're just kind of staying up as late as we possibly can with little sleep and the show must go on," Campau said.

The rising waters forced them to find a new spot for this year's event, but Campau said they will still be able to do their part to celebrate the holiday.

"It's still nice to come out and make everybody smile and happy to see them have a good time on the Fourth of July," Campau said.

Residents said they are looking forward to the show to take their minds off of all the problems associated with the flooding.

"We still have to live and we still have to go on with our lives and most of them understand that," said Steve Ignatowski, resident.

He said his neighborhood was affected by the flood. He is one of many spectators who showed up early to get a good seat for the show.

"This should be an interesting evening with a new venue for the fireworks and I hope to see a lot of people out here," Ignatowski said.

The same goes for Anderson, who said Midland's fireworks will be a spectacular way to forget about flooding for a little while.

"It's just going to be fantastic. The ending is gong to be super," Anderson said.

The Midland fireworks will be launched from the old 4-D manufacturing site beginning at dusk.

