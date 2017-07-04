Fight spills out of liquor store, leads to shooting

Buena Vista Township police and Michigan State troopers responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Dixie Highway.

Police told TV5 a fight inside the Liquor Basket Party Store at 3581 Dixie Highway spilled out of the store and ended in a shooting. A 26-year-old man was shot. His condition is unknown.

Police said they are looking for a white vehicle. We'll continue to update this article as soon as we know more.

