Fight spills out of liquor store, leads to shooting

By Meg McLeod, Anchor/Reporter
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Buena Vista Township police and Michigan State troopers responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Dixie Highway.

Police told TV5 a fight inside the Liquor Basket Party Store at 3581 Dixie Highway spilled out of the store and ended in a shooting. A 26-year-old man was shot. His condition is unknown. 

Police said they are looking for a white vehicle. We'll continue to update this article as soon as we know more.

