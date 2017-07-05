Gunfire erupts as Independence Day comes to a close

Gunshots rung in the air in Mid-Michigan's two largest cities as Independence Day drew to a close.

In Flint, at least one person was shot about 10 p.m. Tuesday on Le Erda Street, between Myrtle and Stewart Avenue.

There is no word yet on the victim's condition or if any suspects are in custody.

In Saginaw, a man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the area of River and Ketcham Streets.

The shooting happened not long after the big fireworks shows on Ojibway Island, just a few blocks away.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.