Terror attack suspect back in court Wednesday

The man accused of carrying out a terror attack in Mid-Michigan will return to court Wednesday.

Police said Amor Ftouhi stabbed an officer in the neck at Bishop International Airport almost two weeks ago.

It's believed Ftouhi traveled from Canada to carry out the attack because of a "hatred of the U.S."

Authorities believe he was working alone, not with a known terror organization.

Ftouhi faces a preliminary exam Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Flint. He's charged with committing violence at an airport.

