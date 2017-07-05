Dry weather continues in Mid-Michigan

As far as holiday weekends go, it would be tough to find better weather conditions than what we experienced this last weekend. Sunshine was plentiful and temperatures were warm and comfortable.

It's going to be tough to get back into the routine after such a beautiful weekend, but the nice weather will take some of the sting off that transition.

Today & Tonight

It's another refreshing morning as you step outside with temperatures largely in the 50s this morning. Skies are generally clear and we're dry, with patchy fog really the only thing to keep an eye on as you head out early today.

Highs yesterday were in the upper 70s and lower 80s and when we're in situations where we're heating the same air over and over again, we get a bit more efficient with that process each time.

With this is mind, we should see high temperatures jump a few degrees from yesterday, leaving us in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Winds will be taking more of a southerly direction, so even our lakeshore communities should warm up more today.

If you have any evening plans later on tonight, it's another night of gorgeous weather. Skies remain clear through the evening with temperatures in the 70s for most of the night, gradually falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s for lows.

Thursday & Friday

Thursday should start very similar to the last few days, just a little bit warmer. With that warmer start, you'll see another jump in temperatures in the afternoon with middle 80s over most of Mid-Michigan. Offshore southwesterly winds should allow all areas to get into the warmth tomorrow.

A major difference between tomorrow and the last few days will be a noticeable uptick in the humidity. Dew points are expected to be back in the middle 60s tomorrow, getting close to the uncomfortable range.

Most of us should stay dry, but shower and thunderstorms will be possible during the second half of the day, especially during the late evening and into the overnight period.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the region, mainly western and northern areas in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather tomorrow evening & overnight. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but if storms do become strong, wind gusts and hail would be the main hazards.

Storms will be possible on Friday, mainly during the morning hours as the cold front makes its final push through the region. By the afternoon and evening hours, we'll see cloud cover decrease and the rain chances come to an end in time for your Friday night plans.

Highs on Friday should be in the 70s to near 80 on Friday.

