WATCH: Skies burst into color for Independence Day

The sky above Mid-Michigan burst into color Tuesday night as communities celebrated Independence Day.

Saginaw puts on one of the biggest fireworks shows in the state, but it's not the only reason people came out to see it.

>>WATCH: Raw video of Saginaw fireworks<<

This year's fireworks display, sponsored by Saginaw Area Fireworks, Inc., began at 10:15 pm from Ojibway Island. The 40-minute exhibition was electronically fired.

"I like it over the water. Too see them over the water, that's something we don't see in Raleigh. I'm from Raleigh, North Carolina. We don't see them over the water. They're in the land area in downtown. But over the water is very nice. You get the reflection of the fireworks over the water, and it's beautiful."

The BR FMC & Meggitt Parking Lot, located on N. Niagara between Throop and Holland, was closed to all vehicles to allow for excellent viewing of the Fireworks display to pedestrians.

Food vendors were set up as early as 3:00 pm selling items such as soda, popcorn, hot dogs, Italian ice and elephant ears.

"They say if everyone donated just a dollar, that it would totally pay for the show. We are budgeted approximately $125,000, which includes the fireworks and the porta potties, and everything else like that. They can go on our website, go to Paypal, or they can go on our Facebook or to GoFundMe."

To donate to the Saginaw fireworks, click here.

Midland

Another big show was in the community of Midland.

Even though a number of communities are still recovering from the flooding that left much of Mid-Michigan under water, it's not stopping them from enjoying a Fourth of July celebration.

"Fireworks and BBQ. And family. Most of all, family is the most important," Charles Hatter said.

Hatter, along with thousands of others, gathered near Dow Diamond for the fireworks show put on by the Great Lakes Loons and the Midland Parks and Recreation Department.

It's something Matthew Arnold said he takes part in with his family every year.

"We enjoy the family getting together and watching the fireworks," Arnold said.

While those devastating floods did alter the original plan, things were ironed out just fine with the fireworks being launched from the former 4D manufacturing site. While it was different, Hatter said he thought it was even better.

"The bridge was shut down so they moved it a lot closer so it's gonna be spectacular," he said.

Flint

In Flint, historic Atwood Stadium was the main gathering point for the Vehicle City's annual celebration.

Many people in the community called Independence Day an important holiday, because of the freedom it represents.

"I mean there were people who fought through the years and continue to fight to keep it. Most definitely,"

"My youngest son is a vet, my dad was a World War II vet, so many of my uncles were in World War II. It just, uh, it means everything."

Residents were also treated to the music of Star Wars from the Flint Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.