State Park shut down following large fight

Grand Haven State Beach was evacuated following a large fight involving 300 people.

Grand Haven police said in a release that around 7 p.m., there was a report of 8-10 different fights breaking out. Attempts to control the crowd didn’t work, so the decision was made to call for additional help and to shut down the park.

All available off-duty Grand Haven police personnel responded as well as several officers from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Norton Shores Police Department.

Police say the beach was cleared by around 10 p.m.

According to officials, the state park is scheduled to open as planned Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

