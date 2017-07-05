Boater dies after trying to save nephew in Lake Michigan

A 31-year-old man has died after trying to save his nephew on Lake Michigan.

It happened Monday afternoon near Chicago, Illinois.

Fire officials said James Hammond and three children - his niece, nephew and a family friend - were on a boat.

The 11-year-old got into some trouble in the water and Hammond jumped in after him, but quickly went under.

"As my nephew starting to drift away, my brother hopped in and as he was swimming towards him, a riptide pulled him down and he took in a lot of water in the lungs and... drowned,” said Michael Hammond, the victim’s brother.

The two children in the boat got the attention of the Chicago Park District lifeguards. They rowed out to rescue the boy.

A helicopter dive team pulled Hammond out of the water.

"You could see the little boy bobbing in the water with his life jacket on, just barely. You could barely see him and they got out there so fast and swooped him up,” said Kari Mitchell, who witnessed the incident.

