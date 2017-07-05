Coast Guard searching for two kayakers in Lake Erie

The Coast Guard is searching western Lake Erie and the Black River for two missing kayakers after they did not return to their boat launch by their intended time.

Investigators said 27-year-old Nicole Launert and 30-year-old Mike Smith were supposed to return to their boat launch in Lorain, Ohio by Tuesday.

At 10:35 p.m., the owner of Grumpy’s Bait and Tackle called Coast Guard Station Lorain informing them of two kayakers who had departed at approximately 6:30 p.m. and were expected back by sunset.

One of the kayaks is dark blue, the other is yellow and both are 10 feet long, officials said.

The Coast Guard is actively searching the area with an MH-65 helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and a 25-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Lorain.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Command Center at 716-843-9527

