7-year-old Michigan boy shot 3 times while playing tag

A 7-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening while playing tag with his friends in Michigan.

Three bullets grazed second grader J'Anthony Bell on his face, chest, and wrist.

One man was also shot in the face and killed. Police said that victim may have been involved in the gunfight.

J'Anthony felt the sting immediately, but said he never heard the shots.

His mother heard up to 20 shots.

She said she started looking for J’Anthony when she heard a loud argument before the gunfire started.

"I was looking for my child the same time the gunshots was going and I didn't care about the gunshots, I cared about my child,” Ladiedre Bel said.

Police arrested a person of interest in the case after a foot chase Monday.

They also recovered a weapon.

