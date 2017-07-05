BREAKING: Sheridan Road shut down due to house fire

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Saginaw County.

It happened at about 7 a.m. at 3714 Sheridan Road in Spaulding Township.

Officials have Sheridan Road shut down between Williamson Road and Washington.

There is no word on if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

