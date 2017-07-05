Family escapes Grand Blanc house fire - WNEM TV 5

Family escapes Grand Blanc house fire

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A local family managed to escape their home unharmed after it went up in flames. 

The fire broke out just before midnight Tuesday on McWain Road, between Baldwin and Halsey in Grand Blanc Township. 

Officials believe the fire started in the garage, but there's still no word on the exact cause. 

