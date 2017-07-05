Abandoned puppy at airport bathroom highlights domestic violence issues

A puppy abandoned in a restroom at a Las Vegas airport is highlighting the unintended consequences of domestic violence.

The mini Chihuahua named Chewy was discovered over the weekend with a note from his previous owner.

"My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn't afford to get me on the flight. She didn't want to leave me with all her heart...but she has no other option,” the handwritten note read.

A nearby rescue offered to house the dog until someone is willing to adopt him.

Airport officials want to remind pet owners that the airport is no place to leave an animal since you don't know when or who might pick it up.

